Motorhome Ripped Apart in Crash Into Home

Residents at the back on the home were not injured when a motorhome crashed onto the property late Thursday June 6, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Three people are hospitalized after the motorhome in which they were riding crashed into a two-story home in Moreno Valley.

Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. Thursday to the 15400 block of La Casa Drive and worked to rescue three people inside the motorhome, according to Jody Hagemann with the Riverside County Fire Department. One of those rescued suffered serious injuries while the other two had minor injuries.

All three were taken to a hospital.

Two people inside the home were not hurt.

"We were in the back of the house, fortunately," a resident said. "If we were in the front, we could have been seriously injured."

Moreno Valley Police Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.