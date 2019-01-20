Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old From Moreno Valley

The Moreno Valley Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Aranda Briones was reported missing after she never returned home from a night out with friends. An investigation into her disappearance was opened on Jan. 14, police said.

Authorities have spoken with her friends and family in an attempt to locate her. Briones’ last known location is believed to be near Moreno Valley Community park located at 13380 Frederick Street in Moreno Valley.

Aranda Briones is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and has a visible septum piercing, according to authorities.

She is believed to have been wearing a white and blue jacket, a dark colored shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is encouraged to contact Master Investigator David Drexler at the Moreno Valley Police Department (951)486-6700 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after hours dispatch at 951-776-1099.