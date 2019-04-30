Duke Flores, described as 3-foot 10-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen in the area of Pawnee Road and Cherokee Avenue, Apple Valley police said.

The mother and aunt of a 6-year-old boy who disappeared have pleaded not guilty to murder charges, officials said Tuesday.

Jackee Contreras and her twin sister Jennifer Contreras, both 29, entered their pleas to murder charges in the death of Jackee's son, Duke Flores.

Sheriff's officials were searching a landfill in Victorville for the boy's body. Authorities were led there after getting a tip that Duke was placed in a dumpster, officials said in a news release.

Duke went missing two weeks ago in the Apple Valley area, his family said. The search for Duke didn't begin until Thursday when family members reported his disappearance to police, officials said.

The case broke after deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a home Thursday in the 22000 block of Cherokee Avenue for a welfare check for Duke.

When deputies arrived, the boy's mother, Jackee Contreras, told deputies the boy hadn't been seen for two weeks. A search of the property was conducted and Contreras was arrested for child neglect for her delay in reporting him missing, officials said.

She was booked on a murder charge two days later when detectives also arrested her sister.