One devastated woman’s worst nightmare was relived 20 years apart.

Her husband was shot to death outside their home when she was six months pregnant with their son. Two decades later, her 19-year-old son, too, was shot and killed.

Gwendolyn Presley arrived at the scene where her son, Michael Presley Jr., was shot just as he was being wheeled away by paramedics.

"His eyes were closed and I said, 'Baby, I’m here. I’m here,'" she said through tears. "He didn’t open his eyes but he kept rolling, shaking his head."

Just 20 years prior, her husband, Michael Presley Sr., was killed as he confronted a robber breaking into his vehicle outside their home.

"It is the worst feeling that any mother and wife could go through," Gwendolyn said.

The Los Angeles Police Department has continued their efforts to find both gunmen responsible for killing Gwendolyn’s loved ones.

"Maybe now (people) are willing to come forward and help us on this case," LAPD Detective Bea Duranzo said.

Michael Presley Jr. would have been 30 years old this year. He was studying criminology at California State University, Northridge when he was killed.

"I do believe he went with that major to try to find out who killed his father," Gwendolyn said.

Now, he rests atop his father as the two share the same burial site.