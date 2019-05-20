The spooky "LA Murder" house is not haunted, but it is a nightmare to get permits for, famed civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom confirmed Monday.

The former owner said she wanted to renovate and expand the historic 5,050-square-foot home with its unique, but dark history.

"After three years of efforts, we gave up," she said. "Since we'd be improving it more than 50%, we'd have to bring the whole property up to code, which means tearing down the house and regrading the hill it's on.

"The property would be perfect for someone who wants a 5,000 square foot gutted house to fix up as they'd like, or for a developer ready to tear it down, regrade the hill and build the house of their dreams."

The storied home was the scene of a grisly murder-suicide in 1959 and is "haunted" by ghosts that lurk its hallways to this day. It's back on the market again. The five bedroom, three-and-a half bath home built in 1925 is listed for $3.5 million.

When Lisa Bloom and her husband Braden Pollock saw a story online in 2016 for a $2.3 million mansion in her favorite neighborhood, they jumped at a chance to own a piece of prime LA real estate.

Now, she'll probably find a place in Agoura, said Bloom, the daughter of high-profile lawyer Gloria Allred and the former host of truTv's "Lisa Bloom: Open Court."

The house has been the subject of much media coverage when it went on the block and wound up being sold in a probate sale.

Some claim the Glendower Place has been visited by the ghost of Dr. Harold N. Perelson who in 1959 bludgeoned his wife to death with a hammer and attacked his 18-year-old daughter before killing himself.