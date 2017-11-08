Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody After Wild Police Chase - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody After Wild Police Chase

By Karla Rendon

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A pursuit that began after a homicide report in Upland ended in the Gorman area north of Los Angeles. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017. (Published 45 minutes ago)

    A homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a wild pursuit from the Inland Empire to the Grapevine.

    The suspect, Upland resident Thomas Hill, 58, was seen driving near a scene where a woman was shot to death by Upland High School. She was transported to San Antonio Regional Hospital where she died, according to the Upland Police Department.

    Officers tried to perform a traffic stop on Hill at about 11:40 p.m., to which he refused to yield for. A pursuit ensued and ended in Gorman after California Highway Patrol used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

    Hill was taken into custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and is facing murder charges.

    A relationship - if one exists - between Hill and the victim has not been made clear.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices