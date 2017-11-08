Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody After Wild Police Chase

A pursuit that began after a homicide report in Upland ended in the Gorman area north of Los Angeles. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017. (Published 45 minutes ago)

A homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a wild pursuit from the Inland Empire to the Grapevine.

The suspect, Upland resident Thomas Hill, 58, was seen driving near a scene where a woman was shot to death by Upland High School. She was transported to San Antonio Regional Hospital where she died, according to the Upland Police Department.

Officers tried to perform a traffic stop on Hill at about 11:40 p.m., to which he refused to yield for. A pursuit ensued and ended in Gorman after California Highway Patrol used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Hill was taken into custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and is facing murder charges.

A relationship - if one exists - between Hill and the victim has not been made clear.