Is Chargers QB Philip Rivers An MVP Candidate?

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes the ball in the first quarter of a football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Running back Melvin Gordon told reporters on Wednesday that Rivers deserves to be in the MVP conversation, especially if the winning continues toward a division title.

"At the end of the day, it’s a great compliment to say you’re the MVP," Gordon said. “You don’t get it when you’re losing. It’d be awesome right now if Philip was able to get that. Later on down the line, I think he’d appreciate it a little more. I think right now, he would just look at it as it what it is. He’s super focused."

Aside from the MVP talk, Rivers remains focused on the upcoming battle against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on a cold Saturday night. He reminisced about the battles between the two teams and understands what this game means to the entire Chargers season.

As he continued to speak from the podium on Wednesday, Rivers smiled and said how much he respected the fans in Kansas City and how playing there is a good place to compete. After starting the season 0-4, the veteran quarterback knows how to rally his troops and pull out a big victory in the moment. With the AFC West and playoff implications hanging in the balance, Rivers knows his team has to continue to play loose and with control.

“We’re going to Kansas City on a Saturday night in December, playing for the division lead with three weeks to play," Rivers said. "I think it’s good to acknowledge that, but make sure that we don’t get too caught up in the hype. It can turn the other way in a hurry.”