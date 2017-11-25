Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints and Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams greet after a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 27, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Oh, when the Saints go marching in.

The Los Angeles Rams (7-3) will look to bounce back from last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the first place New Orleans Saints (8-2) at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

Drew Bees and "Who Dat Nation," are the hottest team in the NFL, and enter the game riding a wave of momentum after rallying from a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the Washington Redskins, 34-31, in overtime last week.

New Orleans has won eight in a row after starting the season 0-2, an NFL record. Brees has been revitalized this season, throwing 15 touchdowns to just five interceptions, as the 38-year-old quarterback now has a running game to go with his high potent offense.

Since they traded Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals, the Saints two-headed monster in the backfield of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara has been a nightmare for opposing defenses.

"They have more threats," said L.A. Rams' All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald. "When they can run the ball, and then you have a Hall of Fame quarterback like Drew Brees who can make plays, it makes it tough for your job trying to stop them."

There's no doubt that the Saints offense is elite, but the Rams offense is no slouch either. Led by sophomore sensation, Jared Goff, the Rams have one of the best scoring offenses in the NFL.

Running back Todd Gurley is having a bounce back season, and the additions of Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp has made the Rams' receiving corps one of the best in the league.

Woods will miss Sunday's contest with a shoulder injury, and Tavon Austin will have more of a role in his place, as will rookie Josh Reynolds. Look for the Rams to get Gurley more involved in the game early, in order to open up the passing game for Goff.

Everyone knows that this matchup features two of the best offenses in the NFL, but this game will likely be decided by defense. The Rams defense should be able to put pressure on Brees and the secondary defends the pass well.

Donald has vowed to make up for his late-game personal foul call in the Rams loss to the Vikings last week, and should be motivated against the Saints on Sunday.

The Saints and Rams will kickoff at 1:20 PM PST from Los Angeles, CA on Sunday afternoon. The game will air live on CBS and can be live streamed here and on FuboTV.

Fantasy Football Start/Sit:

Start: Drew Brees, Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Cooper Kupp, Sammy Watkins, Ted Ginn, Greg Zuerlein, Will Lutz.

Sit: Tavon Austin, Pharoah Cooper, Josh Reynolds, Brandon Coleman, Tyler Higbee, Coby Fleener, Rams Defense, Saints Defense.

Betting Odds (Courtesy of Bovada):

Saints: +1.5 (Even)

Rams: -1.5 (-120)

O/U: 53.5

Prediction: 30-24 Rams.

