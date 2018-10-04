New Video Shows Moment Young Father Was Gunned Down

Frank Douglas was 26 years old, an inspector at a refinery in Torrance, a father to a 4-year-old girl and, detectives say, unsuspecting of the man who approached his car and killed him.

It was just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 15 when Douglas walked out of his girlfriend's apartment in the 300 block of East 139th Street in Rosewood, when LA County Sheriff deputies say he walked to his car across the street, turned it on to warm it up and then was shot multiple times.

Surveillance video from homes and apartments nearby appear to show the whole scene. Detectives cut the portion where Douglas was killed but says it's helping them in their investigation to find his killer.

"Just the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the victim didn't have any gang ties, there's a good possibility that he knew the suspect," says Detective Dean Camarillo.

Widow Pleads for Help to Find Killer of Husband

Reggie Mclendon was saying goodbye to friends and relatives after his brother's 60th birthday party when he was killed. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Published Friday, Sept. 14, 2018)

Katrina Arnold, Douglas' girlfriend, was inside the home sleeping with her daughter and his.

"I pray every day that we get justice for him," she says. "The hole that it left in my hear, he was my best friend. And I'm just empty."

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact LA County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives.