'No-Burn' Order Issued for Monday for Much of SoCal

Much of the Southland will be under a "no-burn" order Monday, meaning indoor fireplace use and outdoor wood burning will be prohibited due to pollution concerns.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued the order for all residences in the South Coast Air Basin, including most of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The order excludes the Coachella Valley and the high desert, residences above 3,000 feet in elevation, low-income households and homes where wood burning is the only source of heat.

The restrictions will be in place from midnight Sunday until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Fine particles in wood smoke can penetrate deep into lungs, causing problems for people with asthma or other respiratory disorders, SCAQMD officials said.

Residents can register online at www.AirAlerts.org to receive emails when no-burn alerts are issued in their area.



