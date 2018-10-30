In this April 6, 2018, file photo, actor Sylvester Stallone visits the Rocky Statue in Philadelphia.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to file a sex crime charge against actor Sylvester Stallone, officials told NBC Investigations Tuesday.

Prosecutors declined to file in connection with allegations by the victim, which date back to the late 1980s and early 1990s, citing no new witnesses and insufficient evidence.

The reporting party had a consensual relationship with Stallone in 1987 and then alleged sexual assaults in 1987 and 1990, according to the DA's charge evaluation worksheet.

The Los Angeles County DA's entertainment sex crimes task force has declined to file at least 26 cases brought to them by authorities often because of issues such as the expiration of the statute of limitations, NBC News reported.

In November, LA County DA Jackie Lacey announced a task force was created to investigate sexual misconduct accusations in Hollywood.

She said in a statement that the veteran sex crimes prosecutors would "ensure a uniformed approach to the legal review and possible prosecution of any case that meets both the legal and factual standards for criminal prosecution."

Stallone through his lawyer has publicly denied previous media reports about the allegation.