Norwegian Cruise Line Ship Docks After Multiple People Become Ill

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Several people became ill on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that docked at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro Sunday morning.

    On Sunday paramedics examined several people who fell ill aboard a cruise ship docked in the Port of Los Angeles.

    Paramedics were dispatched at 9:17 a.m. to the Norwegian Cruise Lines’ “Norwegian Joy,” docked at Berth 91, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    No patients were displaying any life-threatening symptoms, Humphrey said.

    “LAFD personnel continue to examine ‘several persons who have been ill’ while aboard the currently docked cruise ship, which is disembarking passengers,” he said. “A total count of those ill patients who are ultimately transported by LAFD will be offered at the conclusion of the incident.”

    It was unclear if the patients were crew members or passengers.

