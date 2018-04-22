Five years ago, Kaitlyn Dobrow thought she was going to die. The then-18-year-old student contracted Meningococcemia in Feb. 2013 and had six surgeries - and all four limbs amputated. Now, the bacterial meningitis survivor is finding a way to connect with strangers in an unexpected way.

Today, Dobrow is an active vlogger on YouTube, where she uses the platform to give makeup tutorials and life updates. She uploaded her first video in May 2016 and has amassed over 230,000 subscribers since.

"I think the most surprising connections I make are the people I don't really know," Dobrow said.

In her most popular video, Dobrow talks about the disease that took away her limbs. Over 8 million people watched her story.

Catherine Schock, her high-school-friend-turned-caregiver, isn't surprised so many people watch her videos.

"Her personality and who she is attracts people, I think," Shock said.

Many people even turn to Schock for advice.

"They say her voice is soothing, they love what she has to say. It's great, I love it," said Kathi Dobrow, Kaitlyn's mother.

While things aren't always easy, Kaitlyn's feisty personality keeps her going.

"Sometimes I feel like I can't make it in this world, like I just can't do it. Then there's other times where I'm like, 'I don't care, let's go skydiving,'" she said.



Recently, Kaitlyn wanted to make another connection and go back to Hoag Hospital in Orange County, where doctors and nurses first diagnosed her.

It was at this hospital that Kaitlyn's parents spent days praying for doctors to keep her alive. Her father, Don, said the moment was touching even for him.

"I thanked [the doctor] for saving her life and I broke down, so I made myself scarce and went to the back of the room so that no one could watch me cry," he said.

Kaitlyn continues to make a name - and a face - for herself online.

"I came to a point where it's like, I want to live the best, fullest life that I can and not be afraid."

Besides her active YouTube channel, she connects with strangers on her Instagram (@kaitlyndobrow) and Twitter (@kate_dobrow) accounts.