One Hospitalized in Suspected DUI Crash in Westminster

One man was arrested on felony DUI charges after allegedly causing a two-car crash that left one person injured in Westminster on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (Published Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017)

One person was injured Sunday during a car accident involving a suspected DUI driver in Westminster.

The two-car crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Westminster Boulevard and Newland Street, according to Westminster Police Department Cpl. Andrew Stowers.

One of the drivers seemed to be under the influence of alcohol, Stowers said. That driver was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail for felony DUI.

One person who was hurt and taken to a local hospital is expected to be OK. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately available.