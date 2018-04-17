Two Killed, One Wounded in Inglewood Shooting

Two people were killed and one other person was wounded Tuesday afternoon in what was reported as a car-to-car shooting in Compton.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 1100 block of La Brea Avenue, just north of Centinela Avenue, according to Inglewood police and reports from the scene. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital, where a second victim was pronounced dead, police said.

The victims were in a light-colored sedan that was backed into a parking space in the strip mall parking lot, according to NBC4, which reported that a rifle was used in what was a car-to-car shooting.

