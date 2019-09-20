Oreo the Sweet Black-and-White Bundle of Fur and Friendliness Needs a Loving Home - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Oreo the Sweet Black-and-White Bundle of Fur and Friendliness Needs a Loving Home

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Oreo the Sweet Black-and-White Bundle of Fur and Friendliness Needs a Loving Home
    NBCLA
    Oreo is the pet of the week for Friday Sept. 20, 2019.

     

    Oreo's name fits, and not just because of his handsome black-and-white colors -- he's sweet, too.

    Found earlier this year in someone's backyard, the 5-year-old black-and-white bundle of fur and friendliness is looking for a loving home. Easy going Oreo loves playing with other dogs and would fit best in a home with active owners.

    He does well on a leash and appears to already be house-trained -- he waits to go outside.

    Here's where to find him.

    ID: A1741859

    East Valley Animal Shelter

    14409 Vanowen St.

    Van Nuys, 91405

    888-452-7381

     

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices