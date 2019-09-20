Oreo the Sweet Black-and-White Bundle of Fur and Friendliness Needs a Loving Home

Oreo's name fits, and not just because of his handsome black-and-white colors -- he's sweet, too.
Found earlier this year in someone's backyard, the 5-year-old black-and-white bundle of fur and friendliness is looking for a loving home. Easy going Oreo loves playing with other dogs and would fit best in a home with active owners.
He does well on a leash and appears to already be house-trained -- he waits to go outside.
Here's where to find him.
ID: A1741859
East Valley Animal Shelter
14409 Vanowen St.
Van Nuys, 91405
888-452-7381