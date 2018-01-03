If you’re looking for a new job for the New Year, you may just be in luck- Pechanga Resort and Casino is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 4 to fill nearly 200 positions.

The resort will host the job fair in its Temecula location in two sessions. Early birds can attend the morning session from 8 a.m. to noon while others can join the evening time slot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Positions available are centered on the upcoming new pool that is expected to open in March. Those who are interested can apply to be a lifeguard, pool attendant or a server.

Don’t forget to dress to impress and take a resume with you.