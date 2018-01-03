Pechanga Resort and Casino Looking to Fill Nearly 200 Positions in Upcoming Job Fair - NBC Southern California
Pechanga Resort and Casino Looking to Fill Nearly 200 Positions in Upcoming Job Fair

The positions available are centered on the upcoming pool, which is expected to open in March.

By Karla Rendon

Published 3 hours ago

    Getty Images
    File image of people waiting in line at a job fair in San Francisco.

    If you’re looking for a new job for the New Year, you may just be in luck- Pechanga Resort and Casino is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 4 to fill nearly 200 positions.

    The resort will host the job fair in its Temecula location in two sessions. Early birds can attend the morning session from 8 a.m. to noon while others can join the evening time slot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Positions available are centered on the upcoming new pool that is expected to open in March. Those who are interested can apply to be a lifeguard, pool attendant or a server.

    Don’t forget to dress to impress and take a resume with you.

