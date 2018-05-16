Family of Four Hit By Vehicle in Irvine

A car struck four people and went off the roadway in Irvine on Wednesday night. (Published 28 minutes ago)

A vehicle hit a family of four and went off the roadway in Irvine on Wednesday night, Irvine Police confirmed to NBC4.

NBC4 Newschopper Bravo with Gil Leyvas was overhead to catch visuals of the car in the brushes and also one person being pulled from the shrubbery and taken to a nearby hospital. Irvine P.D. confirmed that only one car was involved in the incident.

The incident took place at Turtle Rock Drive and Ridgeline Drive in Irvine.

Irvine police confirmed that four people were struck by the vehicle: two adults and two children. All four people struck by the vehicle are considered to be in serious condition. Police confirmed that one person was airlifted.

It was not immediately known if the person driving the vehicle was arrested or detained.

