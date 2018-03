Truman is the pet of the week for Thursday March 22, 2018.

ID: A1764274

Truman is a 1-year-old male Chihuahua mix who came in as a stray. He gets along well with his kennel mate and loves to go for walks, but also likes to be in your arms or your lap and just cuddle with you. He's definitely dog who loves people. He loves to give kisses, too. So if you're in the market for a new dog, check out Truman.



West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)