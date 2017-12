Charlie is the pet of the week for Thursday Dec. 21, 2017.

ID: A1745892



Charlie, a 2-year-old neutered male cat, was struck by a car and brought to the veterinarian. Fortunately, his injuries were not severe. Charlies is very sweet and loves to be held. He has an outgoing personality and would be the perfect addition to your family if you're looking for a loving and playful young cat.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)