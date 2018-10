Charlie is the pet of the week for Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.

Meet Charlie, the pet of the week for Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.

Charlie is a 2-month-old neutered tuxedo male. He's super sweet and loves to play. If you hold and love on him, he'll purr very loudly. He has lots of energy and would make a great addition to any family.



ID: A1817293

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)