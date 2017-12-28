Police Arrest Motorcyclist After Pursuit in Long Beach Area

A motorcyclist ditched his bike after a high-speed pursuit through Long Beach then nonchalantly acted as if he was on the phone in an attempt to fool officers. It did not work. (Published Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017)

A man was arrested Wednesday after he led California Highway Patrol on a high-speed pursuit through freeways and surface streets in the Long Beach area.

CHP initiated the chase at 10:46 p.m. after the driver refused to yield for not having license plates. The erratic driver zipped through multiple freeways by lane-splitting through vehicles at speeds of over 130 mph.

The driver ditched his bike in a residential area in Long Beach then walked to a corner, where he took out his cell-phone and acted as if he was speaking to someone.

The unusual pursuit ended just before 11 p.m. after CHP surrounded the driver and arrested him.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases