Police Arrest Motorcyclist After Pursuit in Long Beach Area - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Police Arrest Motorcyclist After Pursuit in Long Beach Area

By Gil Leyvas

Published at 10:48 PM PST on Dec 27, 2017 | Updated 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A motorcyclist ditched his bike after a high-speed pursuit through Long Beach then nonchalantly acted as if he was on the phone in an attempt to fool officers. It did not work. (Published Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017)

    A man was arrested Wednesday after he led California Highway Patrol on a high-speed pursuit through freeways and surface streets in the Long Beach area.

    CHP initiated the chase at 10:46 p.m. after the driver refused to yield for not having license plates. The erratic driver zipped through multiple freeways by lane-splitting through vehicles at speeds of over 130 mph.

    The driver ditched his bike in a residential area in Long Beach then walked to a corner, where he took out his cell-phone and acted as if he was speaking to someone.

    The unusual pursuit ended just before 11 p.m. after CHP surrounded the driver and arrested him.

    WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

    [LA] WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

    Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

    (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices