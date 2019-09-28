Police Pursuit of Minivan Heads East from Downtown LA Area - NBC Southern California
Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Police Pursuit of Minivan Heads East from Downtown LA Area

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Police were pursuing a red minivan in the Baldwin Hills area that moved east towards Harvard Heights and eventually to the downtown Los Angeles area Saturday.

    The plates did not match the vehicle, which led to the pursuit being initiated, the Los Angeles Poilce Department said. Los Angeles police said the driver was ignoring red lights and driving on the wrong side of the street.

    Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 5:05 p.m.

    A short time later, the driver nearly hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk near the LA Convention Center. Then, the driver continued east.

    The minivan moved into the city of Commerce around 5:20 p.m.

    Refresh this page for updates.

