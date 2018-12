Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

Police were pursuing a BMW in the Wilmington area Wednesday evening.

Eliana Moreno and Newschopper4 Bravo were over the chase at approximately 5:20 p.m.

The vehicle stopped suddenly on the 1400 block of North Fries Avenue next to a CVS and Northgate Market. Moments later, a female suspect emerged from the vehicle and surrendered to police.

It was not immediately clear what led to the police pursuit.