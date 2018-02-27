Sparks Fly, Tires Come Off as Police Stop Kidnapping Suspect - NBC Southern California
Sparks Fly, Tires Come Off as Police Stop Kidnapping Suspect

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Police were pursuing a kidnapping suspect in the Pomona area Tuesday afternoon.

    The pursuit began around 4:20 p.m., according to Long Beach Police Department Sgt. Brad Johnson. One person was reportedly being held at knifepoint. During the chase, however, it was not immediately clear who was the victim and who was the suspect.

    The vehicle, a black pickup truck, at one point lost at least one tire and was riding on rims, sparks flying from the front and back passenger's side. The chase ended when police spun out the vehicle on the eastbound 2010 Freeway.

