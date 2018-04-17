U-Haul Driver Leads Police Chase in Compton

The driver of a U-Haul moving truck was leading police on a dangerous chase in the Compton area Tuesday afternoon.

Compton police first tried to stop the truck for reckless driving, but called off the chase when the male suspect drove onto the 91 Freeway, a watch commander with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's Compton station said.

Police picked up the chase again when the suspect got onto surface streets. The suspect at one point reached a dead end and hopped out of the truck before running into Enterprise Middle School in Compton.

Students could be seen running as the man darted into the school. Multiple LASD officers, including K9s, swarmed the campus in search of the suspect.

The man seemingly changed his shirt while inside the school. When he ran out of the truck, he was wearing what appeared to be a gray t-shirt, but when deputies walked him out in handcuffs, his shirt was red.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.