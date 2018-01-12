Police Investigate Homicide in Sylmar

A man in his 20s was shot and killed on his front porch in Sylmar. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (Published Friday, Jan. 12, 2018)

Police on Thursday were investigating a homicide in Sylmar.

A man believed to be in his 20s was shot to death outside his front porch Thursday in Sylmar.

The incident was reported at 9 p.m. in the 13600 block of Simshaw Avenue.

At the scene, the man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound. One person was inside the home at the time of the shooting. They found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds outside. Police did not comment on the number of wounds the victim had.



Police are investigating the homicide with very little leads. No witnesses have come forward and there is no known surveillance in the area. Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was a drive by or if the gunman walked up to the victim.

No details were immediately available about the gunman.

Police blocked off the street to investigate.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact LAPD's Mission Community Police Station at 818-838-9800.