A 6-year-old girl is dealing with her first Christmas after her mother was killed in a hit-and-run, and in the spirit of the holiday season, some police officers tried to lessen the family's pain.



Los Angeles Police Department officers streamed into a house in South Los Angeles Monday carrying bags and boxes filled with Christmas gifts. The officers are part of the LA police union's Blue Christmas program.

"Blue Christmas is going on throughout entire city of LA and it's a way of LA police officers giving back to the community they serve," Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz of the LA Police Protective League said.

The league identifies families that are either struggling or have suffered tragedies in the past year. The Argueta family lost 34-year-old Ingrid Argueta in a hit-and-run crash in July.

"It's too hard and Thanksgiving, my wife didn't feel that good," Ingrid's father Roy Argueta said.

He and his wife are now caring for Sophia, their 6-year old-granddaughter who was left without her mother when an SUV driver failed to stop after hitting Ingrid Argueta on July 7.

The officers also brought gifts for Sophia's cousins and gift cards for the adults.

"Our hearts go out to them and if we can give them a little bit of joy, that's something that's really rewarding for us," said Jonathan Tom, commanding officer of LAPD's South Traffic Division.