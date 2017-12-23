The family of a 69-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a semi-truck in a hit-and-run crash is pleading for the driver to come forward. Jane Yamamoto reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. (Published 5 hours ago)

Family Pleads for Semi Truck Driver to Come Forward

A 69-year-old woman was killed by a semi-truck in a hit-and-run crash Thursday in Boyle Heights, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD Hollenbeck Division responded to the fatal crash at 9:53 p.m. near the intersection of Union Pacific Avenue and Calzona Street.

Initial reports stated she was looking for her pet cat, but the LAPD Central Traffic Division said she was standing outside her motorhome when she was struck.

The victim's daughter, Eileen Kemper, is pleading for the driver to come forward.

"I want to say that you're a coward but you know what - I forgive you," Kemper said. "Just come clean, please - to give our family some peace."

Police are investigating if the driver of the truck was aware they had struck someone or if they deliberately fled the scene, according to Sgt. Roy Escalante.

The victim's daughter told police that she and her mother live in a motorhome nearby.

A detailed description of the driver or truck was not immediately available.

NBC4's Michelle Tak and Katherine Picazo contributed to this report.