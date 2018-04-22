Police Seek Inmate Who Escaped in LA

The California Department of Corrections is searching for Richard T. Tarin, who they say walked away from a reentry center in Los Angeles.

Police are asking for the public's help as they search for an inmate who walked away from a reentry facility in Los Angeles.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Richard T. Tarin, 30, walked away around 2 p.m. Saturday from the Male Community Reentry Program facility, in the process removing his electronic monitoring device.

The CDCR described Tarin as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 178 pounds. He was serving a 5-year, 8-month sentence after being convicted of driving drunk and "causing great bodily injury," the CDCR said. He was set to be released on parole in November of this year.

Anyone with information about Tarin's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement agencies.