Police Shoot Suspect in Van Nuys Stabbing

LAPD officers shot a stabbing suspect in Van Nuys on Saturday, and the suspect later died.
After attacking two people with a large knife, officers opened fire outside the Central Lutheran Church off Victory Blvd and Tyrone Ave.
Witnesses say there were at the church for a daily lunch that the church runs as an outreach mission. During that lunch, people began to shout "fight!" Witnesses said that officers used non-lethal force before shooting, but the LAPD would not confirm that information immediately.
Two people had to be treated for stabbing wounds, and witnesses said the suspect even took a woman at knifepoint before officers used lethal force. Video obtained by NBC4 shows the suspect wielding a long blade and holding a folding chair as a shield in the other.
No officers were hurt in the incident, and firefighters said two people transported to the hospital were in critical condition.