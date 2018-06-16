Police Shoot Suspect in Van Nuys Stabbing

Officers shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed two people and held a third at knifepoint in Van Nuys Saturday. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on June 16, 2018. (Published 35 minutes ago)

LAPD officers shot a stabbing suspect in Van Nuys on Saturday, and the suspect later died.

After attacking two people with a large knife, officers opened fire outside the Central Lutheran Church off Victory Blvd and Tyrone Ave.

Witnesses say there were at the church for a daily lunch that the church runs as an outreach mission. During that lunch, people began to shout "fight!" Witnesses said that officers used non-lethal force before shooting, but the LAPD would not confirm that information immediately.

Two people had to be treated for stabbing wounds, and witnesses said the suspect even took a woman at knifepoint before officers used lethal force. Video obtained by NBC4 shows the suspect wielding a long blade and holding a folding chair as a shield in the other.

No officers were hurt in the incident, and firefighters said two people transported to the hospital were in critical condition.