Pre-Trial Held for OC Fatal DUI Crash

A pre-trial hearing took place Thursday for the Santa Ana man charged with an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a woman and injured her husband and their two children, police said.

Kamal Attah, 37, was charged with murder, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and DUI with blood alcohol .08% or more causing bodily injury.

Around 8 p.m. on May 16, 2018, Attoh was at the intersection of Ridgeline and Turtle Rock Drive in Irvine when he swerved off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, striking the family of four, driving down an embankment, and coming to a stop after hitting a tree, police said.

When medical responders arrived at the scene they found the 45-year-old father underneath Attoh's vehicle. He was airlifted to the hospital and treated for a ruptured spleen and other serious internal injuries, police said.

Man Arrested in Fatal DUI Crash

The crash killed a mother who was walking with family members on a sidewalk. Christine Kim reports for Today in LA on Thursday May 17, 2018. (Published Thursday, May 17, 2018)

The 18-year-old and 15-year-old children were taken to another hospital where one received stitches and the other was treated for various injuries including a broken nose.

The 45-year-old mother was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, police said.

Officials said Attoh was previously convicted of a DUI in Orange County in 2001 and Ventura in 2002.