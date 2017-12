A preliminary magnitude 3.1 earthquake shook the Ontario area on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook the Ontario area Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



The temblor hit at 5:35 p.m. about 4 miles east-southeast of Ontario.

About 54 people reported feeling the quake by 6 p.m., according to the USGS.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.