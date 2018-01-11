A Prius caught one of the powerful waves of mud that washed down Country Club Drive Tuesday in Burbank after a winter storm slammed Southern California with downpours that triggered flash floods. Firefighters did not find the driver, but said they did not receive any reports of injuries in the slide, which blocked streets and forced people out of their homes in the hills above Burbank. (Published 4 hours ago)

The storm slammed the region late Monday and Tuesday with downpours that triggered flash floods and mud flows on Country Club Drive in the hills above Burbank. Firefighters did not find the driver, but said they did not receive any reports of injuries in the slide, which blocked streets and moved parked parked vehicles.

NewsChopper4 captured video of unrelenting waves of mud below a hillside fire burn area. Neighborhoods below burn area are more susceptible to flooding because vegetation that would normally help absorb rain is stripped away by the fire. Even moderate rainfall can result in flooding as water bounces off the soil surface.

Country Club Drive remains closed as crews begin a difficult cleanup task. Residents who did not evacuate were asked to remain indoors.

Watch: Waves of Mud Crash Down Burbank Street