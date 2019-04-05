Probation Officers Charged With Unlawful Use of Pepper Spray at Juvenile Hall

A juvenile hall in LA County is pictured in this undated image.

Six probation officers have been charged in connection with the unlawful use of pepper spray on teen girls in a juvenile lockup.

The charges filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office involved five girls housed at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall between April and July 2018. The officers faces charge in two separate cases filed Thursday.

They're accused of unreasonable use of pepper spray or preventing the girls from being decontaminated after they were sprayed, according to the district attorney's office.

The six defendants made initial court appearances Friday. They are scheduled to return to court May 23.

County Votes to Ban Pepper Spray in Juvenile Lockups

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors votes to ban pepper spray use in juvenile lockups. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019)

A report release earlier this year from the Los Angeles County Inspector General found inappropriate and avoidable uses of pepper spray in Los Angeles County juvenile halls and camps. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who called for the investigation, said the report points to a punitive culture that lacks accountability.

The Office of Inspector General reviewed the rising use of pepper spray in juvenile halls and camps after the NBC4 I-Team found a 154 percent increase over a three-year period in pepper spray use.

At a supervisors meeting in December, the probation department's chief deputy of juvenile services said the department is working on training officers who use pepper spray excessively and acknowledged much work remains.