Purse Snatchers Sought in West Hollywood Confrontations

A group of thieves were caught on camera in a violent attack in West Hollywood, and now police are trying to find the robbers. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Published 5 hours ago)

Police searched Tuesday for thieves snatching purses from women in West Hollywood.

In seconds, three men are seen robbing two women, stealing their purses, dragging one woman on to the street.

"It makes me nervous," said Tama Davis, who lives down the street from where it happened. "It makes me a little more cautious. I usually use a shopping bag, so it looks like a grocery bag. That's it so I don't use my big expensive purses ever."

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in front of a condominium complex, across from Gelson's Markets.

At least two of the attackers were wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of them tripped one of the victims before the other stole her purse.

Another appeared to threaten the other victim with his arm raised. One of the victims is seen later getting up and picking up a shoe that had fallen off.

"It just reminds you that you always need to be looking over your shoulder at night," resident Steven Dupre said.