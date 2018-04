A driver triggered a series of rear-end chain-reaction crashes involving several parked cars early Sunday April 29, 2018 at the end of a pursuit in Fullerton. (Published 20 minutes ago)

A driver set off a series of rear-end chain-reaction crashes involving several parked cars early Sunday at the end of a pursuit in Fullerton.

The pursuit began after a traffic violation and entered a residential area. The driver slammed into at least one parked car, pushing it into the back of another parked car.

At least six vehicles were damaged in the crash in the 400 block of Malvern Avenue.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.