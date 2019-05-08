Pickup Driver Wanted in Carjacking Is Arrested After 405 Freeway Chase - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Pickup Driver Wanted in Carjacking Is Arrested After 405 Freeway Chase

The pursuit on the 405 Freeway ended on a street in the Inglewood area

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pickup Driver Wanted in Carjacking Is Arrested After 405 Freeway Chase
    NBC4
    Police surround a pickup at the end of a pursuit Wednesday May 8, 2019 in the South Bay.

    A pursuit on the 405 Freeway in the South Bay involving a pickup driver wanted in a carjacking ended early Wednesday on a street in the Inglewood area with one person in custody. 

    Details about the carjacking were not immediately available.

    The driver was northbound on the 405 Freeway, then exited at La Tijera Boulevard with several police SUVs in pursuit. After turning onto Centinela Avenue, the pursuit came to a stop and the driver was arrested. 

    The chase began at the start of the morning drive in the Torrance area.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices