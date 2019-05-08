Pickup Driver Wanted in Carjacking Is Arrested After 405 Freeway Chase

NBC4 Police surround a pickup at the end of a pursuit Wednesday May 8, 2019 in the South Bay.

A pursuit on the 405 Freeway in the South Bay involving a pickup driver wanted in a carjacking ended early Wednesday on a street in the Inglewood area with one person in custody.

Details about the carjacking were not immediately available.

The driver was northbound on the 405 Freeway, then exited at La Tijera Boulevard with several police SUVs in pursuit. After turning onto Centinela Avenue, the pursuit came to a stop and the driver was arrested.

The chase began at the start of the morning drive in the Torrance area.