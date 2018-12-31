Wrong-Way Driver in Stolen SUV Arrested After North Hollywood Chase

Officers pursued a stolen vehicle suspect who traveled the wrong way on streets and freeway ramps Monday morning in the San Fernando Valley.

The pursuit of the sport utility vehicle began early Monday in the North Hollywood area. At least one tire on the SUV was destroyed, but the driver continued on the wheel rim.

Police attempted to spin the SUV using a PIT maneuver on a North Hollywood street, but the chase continued.

After entering a Sherman Oaks neighborhood, the driver ran from the vehicle. He was taken into custody a short time later.

