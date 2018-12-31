Wrong-Way Driver in Stolen SUV Arrested After North Hollywood Chase - NBC Southern California
San Fernando Valley Pursuit
Wrong-Way Driver in Stolen SUV Arrested After North Hollywood Chase

The driver of a stolen SUV nearly collided head-on with other vehicles during a early morning San Fernando Valley chase

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    KNBC-TV
    Officers pursue a driver Monday Dec. 31, 2018 in the San Fernando Valley.

    Officers pursued a stolen vehicle suspect who traveled the wrong way on streets and freeway ramps Monday morning in the San Fernando Valley.

    The pursuit of the sport utility vehicle began early Monday in the North Hollywood area. At least one tire on the SUV was destroyed, but the driver continued on the wheel rim.

    Police attempted to spin the SUV using a PIT maneuver on a North Hollywood street, but the chase continued.

    After entering a Sherman Oaks neighborhood, the driver ran from the vehicle. He was taken into custody a short time later.

