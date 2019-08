A woman suspected in a hit-and-run led a chase before crashing in Orange County Aug. 15, 219. (Published 29 minutes ago)

A woman suspected in a hit-and-run was in custody after crashing twice following a pursuit in Orange County.

The chase began of a suspected hit-and-run driver behind the wheel of a blue pickup.

It ended near Bristol Street and Anton Boulevard in Costa Mesa.