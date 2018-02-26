Marcus Peters #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play. Peters was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Feb. 26, 2017.

The Los Angeles Rams have added another Pro Bowler to their already talented roster.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFC West Champion Rams have agreed to a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters.

The trade is expected to include a sixth-round 2018 NFL Draft pick from the Chiefs, in exchange for two draft picks from the Rams, a 2018 fourth-round pick, and a 2019 second-round pick.

Full terms on Marcus Peters trade: Chiefs trade CB Marcus Peters and 2018 sixth-round pick to LA for 2019 second-round pick and 2018 fourth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2018

The trade cannot be processed until March 14th when the 2018 NFL season officially begins and teams can submit all notices of transactions to the league office. The official "NFL Trading Period" begins at 4:00PM EST after all 2017 contracts officially expire.

Peters is the second Pro Bowler the Chiefs have traded recently, as the team also recently shipped quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins.

Peters, 25, is considered one of the NFL's best cornerbacks and has at least five interceptions in each of his first three seasons in the league.

However, Peters is prone to eruptions of anger, and a less-than-ideal attitude at times in the locker room. Peters was famously kicked off his college team at Washington after repeated arguments with coaches.

He's been caught on camera on the sidelines arguing with coaches, and was suspended for a game during the 2017 season after he threw a referee's penalty flag into the stands. Peters then left the field, thinking he was ejected, only to find out he wasn't ejected and emerged from the locker room in shorts and without socks.

The Rams appear willing to look past his character issues in order to fill a need at the cornerback position, as Trumaine Johnson is expected to leave the team via free agency.

Johnson received the franchise tag from the Rams each of the last two seasons, but with the trade for Peters, will now be able to sign elsewhere, as the team is expected to direct their attention to re-signing safety LaMarcus Joyner—who could receive the franchise tag this year—and WR Sammy Watkins.

Joyner is a key piece in defensive coordinator Wade Phillips scheme, as is a shutdown corner. The 70-year-old coach will now have both this season.

After news of the trade was broken, the Rams official Twitter account tweeted out this hilarious photo of a one-way flight from Kansas City to Los Angeles with the caption: "Looking for a friend."

Looking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/mweu39kfd4 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 24, 2018



