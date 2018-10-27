Red Sox Rally From Four-Run Deficit to Stun Dodgers, 9-6, in Game 4 of World Series

Steve Pearce #25 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates on his way to second base after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against pitcher Kenley Jansen #74 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (not in photo) at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are one win away from being crowned World Series Champions.

Mitch Moreland and Steven Pearce both homered as the Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to stun the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-6, in Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth that broke the game open at the time for the Boys in Blue as Los Angeles led, 4-0, and were just nine outs away from hitting reset on the World Series.

Before the epic bullpen collapse that will be talked about for years to come, Game 4 began as an unlikely pitcher's duel between left-handers Eduardo Rodriguez and Rich Hill.

Rodriguez made a relief appearance in Game 3, and after a quick turnaround time, was tasked with shutting down the Dodgers lineup, allowing the Red Sox bullpen to rest and reload ahead of Game 5.

Rodriguez did exactly that, throwing five shutout innings before a meltdown in the sixth.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan put the leadoff runner on base to start the frame, when he hit David Freese with an 88 MPH cut fastball on the left leg.

Two batters later, Justin Turner followed with a double down the left line and Rodriguez intentionally walked cleanup hitter Manny Machado to load the bases for Cody Bellinger.

After a bizarre 13th inning on Friday night that saw both teams score runs on errors, the bad luck carried over for Boston into Game 4.

With the infield in, Bellinger hit a groundball to first base, and Steven Pearce threw home to get the force out at the plate. Catcher Christian Vazquez threw back to first for the double play, but the throw zoomed by the speedy Bellinger and into right field, allowing Turner to score on the error.

Then came Puig's moment to shine.

Puig sparked the Dodgers sellout crowd with a three-run blast off Rodriguez that broke the game open and ignited an offense that had been anemic for the better part of two games.

Both teams struggled offensively from the start, a likely hangover from the physical and emotional toll from the seven-hour and twenty minute game just hours earlier.

Before the sixth inning, both teams were a combined 0-for-12 with men on base, and 4-for-46 in the last two games overall.

Vazquez broke up lefthander Rich Hill's no-hitter in the fifth inning after he roped a line drive single into left field just seconds after he missed a homer that hooked about a food wide of the foul pole.

Hill became a part of some not-so-super World Series trivia when he became the first pitcher since 1968 to hit the opposing pitcher in the Fall Classic. Hill hit Rodriguez with an 86MPH fastball to leadoff the third inning.

Outside of that, Hill was outstanding in his third career World Series start, allowing just one run, on one hit, with three walks, and seven strikeouts in 6 and 1/3 innings.

Hill has allowed a run in each of his three World Series starts in his career, bringing his Fall Classic ERA to 1.80.

Unfortunately for Hill, he was unable to get out of the seventh inning, and it was disastrous for the Dodgers.

Hill issued a leadoff walk to Xander Bogearts before striking out Eduardo Nunez for the first out of the inning. Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts didn't want Hill to face Brock Holt, so he went to the left-hander Scott Alexander in the bullpen.

Alexander was tasked with one job: to get Brock Holt out. Instead, he walked him on four pitches. Roberts went to Ryan Madson after that.

Alex Cora countered with back-to-back left-handed pinch-hitters and Mitch Moreland hit a three-run moon shot off Madson to cut the lead to one.

Moreland's blast came with two outs, and the Red Sox have now scored 17 of their 23 runs in the World Series with two outs.

Meanwhile, Madson's miserable World Series continues. Madson has inherited seven runners so far in the World Series and somehow eight have scored.

He's surrendered eight runs while he's been on the mound, but yet Moreland was the only one he's been responsible for in this year's World Series.

In a moment of déjà vu, Dave Roberts brought in closer Kenley Jansen in the eighth inning of a one-run game for presumably a two-inning save.

For those that forgot, Roberts made the same move in the eighth inning of Game 3 on Friday night, and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit the game-tying homer off him.

Well, lightning struck twice on Roberts and the Dodgers as Jansen surrendered the game-tying homer to Pearce 24 hours later.

Jansen has now blown saves in back-to-back World Series games, becoming the second pitcher in MLB history to allow a game-tying homer in consecutive games of a World Series since Arizona's Byung-Hyun Kim did it in Games 4 and 5 of the 2001 Fall Classic.

After a one-out double for Brock Holt in the top of the ninth, Rafael Devers knocked in the go-ahead run with a single up the middle and the Red Sox completed the comeback.

Up Next:

It's a rematch of Game 1 as Chris Sale gets the start for the Red Sox against three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 5:15PM PT.

