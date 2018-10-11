After the discovery of remains in the Southeast Antelope Valley Thursday near a burned-out shell of a home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was investigating several sites.

Investigators responded to the 30900 block of 106th Street in Littlerock, a small community roughly 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles, just after 4 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear whether they were human or animal, but a crew from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department was investigating.

While information was limited, a half dozen investigators could be seen digging and combing in one area next to the burned out home, and a scorched sedan.

Several other blue tents were set up around the burned down home, which was next to another home, located down a dirt road.

