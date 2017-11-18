Reportedly Armed Driver Leads Police on Pursuit

A reportedly armed driver was leading police on a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley on Nov. 18, 2017.

A reportedly armed driver led police on a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley for more than an hour Saturday night.

Early in the pursuit, the driver of the black Toyota sedan stopped and a woman got out of the car.

It was not immediately clear if there were any other passengers in the car.

The driver was maintaining relatively slow speeds on surface streets in the Van Nuys area, going about 45 mph.

He eventually surrendered at 9 p.m. in front of an El Pollo Loco restaurant at Coldwater Canyon and Sherman Way.