The body of a man was discovered along the San Gabriel riverbed in South El Monte Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

The body of a man was discovered along the San Gabriel riverbed in South El Monte Wednesday.

El Monte police responded to Parkway Drive and Thienes Avenue in the Avocado Heights area at around 4:45 p.m. They initially responded to the report of a stabbing, and then the body of a man was discovered.

It wasn't immediately clear how the man died, and details were scant.

Get updates to this breaking story on the NBC4 News at 11 p.m.