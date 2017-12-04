A wind-driven wildfire that broke out Monday in the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside charred 10 acres and threatened multiple homes before it was partially contained.

The blaze was reported about 12:30 p.m. in dry vegetation just north of Julian Drive and west of Crest Avenue, according to the

Riverside Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported.

Crews from the city and Riverside County deployed to the fire, stopping the forward rate of spread and establishing containment lines shortly before 2 p.m.

Flames whipped by 40 mph gusts raced up a hillside in the area of Alta Loma and Hershey Ways, approaching several residences, but firefighters prevented damage.

Evacuations were ordered for an estimated 100 homes along Alta Loma, Hershey, Julian and Idyllwild Lane, according to reports from the scene. A battalion chief said evacuation orders would remain in place only on the north side of Julian until 5:30 p.m. Other residents were allowed to return to their properties.

American Red Cross workers were assisting temporarily displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.