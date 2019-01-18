Meet Officer Shadow, The Newest Member of the Riverside Police Department

Whether it's behind a door or hidden in a cabinet, the Riverside Police Department's bomb squad K-9 has a nose for sniffing out danger. Kathy Vara reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

4 Our Heroes: Riverside Police Dog Takes Bite Out of Crime

What to Know The Riverside Police Department welcomes its very own first bomb squad dog.

Shadow is well-trained dog that he can complete a search that might take officers three times as long.

Shadow's acts have made him a popular dog on social media with this own Instagram account.

The Riverside Police Department welcomes its very own first bomb squad dog. Shadow is a 3-year-old Labrador trained to identify odors used to make explosives.

Since the San Bernardino mass shooting in 2015, Riverside Police created an explosive detection program and added a friendly dog to keep people out of danger.

Detective James Dana has known Shadow since he was 14 months old.

"As soon as he hears the phone ring or sees me get in uniform, he knows he’s going to work so he is bouncing and ready to go," said Dana.

Shadow is a well-trained dog that can complete a search that might take officers three times as long.

"Over the last couple of years he has found 18 different weapons -- three of them were used in homicides," Dana said.

Shadow has earned a law enforcement community service award usually reserved for human officers. His acts have made him a popular dog on social media with his own Instagram account.