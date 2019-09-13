Rooftop Cinema Club's Wicked-Cool October Roster Is Here

What groans, shrieks, and other sounds o' the fall season will you hear in your headphones? A calvalcade of creepy flicks is headed for a rooftop in Hollywood and one in DTLA this October.

What to Know October 2019

Neuehouse in Hollywood and LEVEL in DTLA

$17 + booking fee

What might be found up in the sky when an October moon shimmers brightly?

Witches merrily flying through silvery clouds, perhaps. Ghosties fluttering through on a breeze. And, in the distance, the flapping of bat wings, as they return to their castle home after a long night of batting about.

But there are two more things to be found high above the ground when the spookiest month so charmingly materializes: The screening series at Neuehouse in Hollywood and LEVEL in DTLA.

It's the Rooftop Cinema Club we're fluttering our bat wings over here, and while this cinematic treat is associated with summertime, it is making a fall appearance, one that involves some of the chillingest and thrillingest of Halloween movies.

The series recently revealed its October 2019 schedule, so let the cackling, and ticket purchasing commence.

Zooming in on a broomstick?

"Hocus Pocus" shall cast a spell at both locations on select nights, as will "Beetlejuice." There's a "Fright Night" screening and Q&A at LEVEL, and a similar night for "King Kong" at Neuehouse.

And both "Midsommar" and "The Blair Witch Project" will pop up, with stylish scares in tow, in both Tinseltown and downtown.

A ticket is $17, plus a fee, and there shall be chances to chow down at both spots, so bring whatever magic wand allows you to summon a bit of cash.

So are you going high in the sky for Rooftop Cinema Club this October? Keep your headphones on your noggin and your eyes on the screen, but don't forget to look up, now and then, for any witches or ghosts or flying frighties in the vicinity.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations