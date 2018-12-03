Rosy Outlook: Free Pasadena Visitor Hotline Opens

Louise Deser Siskel (2019 Tournament of Roses Rose Queen) answering visitor questions at the 35th Annual Pasadena CVB Visitors Hotline Ceremony on Monday, December 3, 2018 in Pasadena, CA.

What to Know 877-793-9911

Through Dec. 31 (hours vary)

Free

What's the weather in Pasadena on New Year's Day? Could be chilly, and possibly rainy, but sunshine is frequently seen. Best dress in layers.

Are there hotels close to the parade route? Several, and they offer a host of amenities.

What do the people in the white suits do? They're the famous volunteers, so if you need anything at the parade, find a White Suiter.

There are oodles of questions surrounding one of the biggest annual spectaculars in Southern California, and there is one place ready to field Pasadena-oriented queries from both in-town and across the globe: The Pasadena Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The Tournament of Roses is the spectacular we're referring to, of course, and, given that it is now just a month away, Pasadena CVB has launched its free Visitor Hotline, a phone service that is all about addressing the many questions that pop up in relation to the large, historic, and incredibly well-attended event.

What are we talking about when we say "well-attended"?

Check it out: "Each year, the Rose Parade attracts over 700,000 visitors who line the streets of Old Pasadena to take part in the parade's celebration of music, artistry, and community."

With 700,000 people, there will most definitely be logistical questions of a local nature, as sure as a rose is fragrant.

That phone number? 1-877-793-9911.

It's the 35th year for the Visitor Hotline, and, to celebrate its Dec. 3, 2018 launch, the 2019 Tournament of Roses Royal Court stopped by to wish it well, along with Gerald Freeny, President of the Tournament of Roses, and Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek.

So, when can you find a knowledgeable person on the other end of the horn, ready to address your Pasadena-based queries, whether they involve accommodations, transportation, attractions, or something else?

The phone line will be live Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 31 (and that includes Dec. 31, yes, which is a Monday).

Rose Parade people and Rose Bowl buffs, 'tis the season for a happening that has roots stretching back to the 1800s.

And a gem of a Visitor Hotline that has been assisting, via phone, both nearby-ers and far-away-ers in their Pasadena planning for over a third of a century.

