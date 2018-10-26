After San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies lured a sauntering sow back home with a trail of Doritos, the chip company took notice Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

Two deputies from the Highland station responded to a call of a pig "the size of a mini horse" wandering the streets Oct. 14. They decided the path of least resistance was to sacrifice a bit of their lunch to create a trail of chips to entice the pig back home.

View this post on Instagram Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls... 🐖 Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" 🐷🐴 running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag 😋. They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️ A post shared by San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sanbernardinocountysheriff) on Oct 14, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

He followed them and was secured inside of his gate. The deputies even knew where to take him because they had encountered him on previous calls.

The giant chip company noticed the giant pig post, and decided to provide the department with an extra crunch to their lunch.

Doritos said as long the deputies continue to protect, Doritos will serve (chips).