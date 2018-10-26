After San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies lured a sauntering sow back home with a trail of Doritos, the chip company took notice.
Two deputies from the Highland station responded to a call of a pig "the size of a mini horse" wandering the streets Oct. 14. They decided the path of least resistance was to sacrifice a bit of their lunch to create a trail of chips to entice the pig back home.
He followed them and was secured inside of his gate. The deputies even knew where to take him because they had encountered him on previous calls.
The giant chip company noticed the giant pig post, and decided to provide the department with an extra crunch to their lunch.
Doritos said as long the deputies continue to protect, Doritos will serve (chips).